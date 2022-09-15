CUET UG 2022 Results By Around 10 PM Tonight: UGC Chairman

New Delhi: The results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be declared by around 10 pm tonight.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG examination was conducted in six phases beginning from July 15 and concluding on August 30. More than 14.9 lakh students registered for CUET-UG 2022.

The CUET-UG 2022 exam was a computer-based test comprising three sections, section I (IA and IB) for language proficiency. Section II for subject-related knowledge and section III for general knowledge and awareness. A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities participated in CUET-UG for the academic session of 2022-23.