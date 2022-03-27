CUET UG-2022 Online Applications From April 2

New Delhi: The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) application process for Under Graduate Programmes for the Academic Session 2022-23 will commence from April 2.

As per NTA, the CUET (UG)-2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

“The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes,” the NTA notice read.

To fill the CUET 2022 (UG) application form, the candidates can login at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website.

CUET (UG)-2022 will consist of the following 4 Sections:

Section IA – 13 Languages , Section IB – 19 Languages , Section II – 27 Domain specific Subjects and Section III – General Test

The application will be opened from April 2 to April 30, 2022.