CUET UG 2022, NEET UG Registration Begin

New Delhi: The Central University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) registration process has begun for admissions to undergraduate (UG) programmes in central universities. Students can visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in or cucet.nta.nic.in, and fill the CUET application form.

CUET 2022 registration process for UG courses has started on April 6. Candidates can fill the CUET form 2022 by visiting at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to register for CUET 2022 is May 6.

The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu across 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside the country.

The mode of conducting the examination will be Computer Based Test (CBT) while the pattern of the test is Multiple Choice Questions.

Online registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2022) for undergraduate programs has also begun at neet.nta.nic.in. The duration of NEET-UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 17, at 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside the country.

Candidates can register for the NEET UG 2022 exam only through online process. Interested candidates can go through the instructions for the process and payment details on neet.nta.nic.in.