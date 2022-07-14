CUET UG 2022 Exam To Commence Tomorrow

New Delhi: Phase one of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 will commence tomorrow in nearly 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

Under Phase one, CUET UG Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 15th, 16th, 19th, and 20th July 2022. The admit cards have been already issued at cuet.samarth.ac.in. on 12th July.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) highlighted that all examination centres are under surveillance of CCTV and equipped with Jammers to conduct fair exams. It said, masks will be provided to candidates at the Centre and their personal masks will be disposed of.

Nearly fourteen lakh 90 thousand candidates have registered for CUET UG 2022, out of which eight lakh 10 thousand have been allotted Phase one and six lakh 80 thousand have been taken in second phase of the CUET-UG 2022 exam. The second Phase of CUET-UG exams will conduct on next month between 4th to 10th.