CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Released; Here’s How To Download

New Delhi: The admit cards for the first phase of Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2022 have been released.

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

To download CUET PG admit cards, candidates have to login to the website with application number and date of birth.

CUET PG is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate courses at participating universities across the country. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The exam will take place from September 1 to 11 in two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.