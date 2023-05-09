CUET PG 2023 exam: NTA reopens registration for receiving online application forms

Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration window for receiving online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG – 2023 examination.

It is pertinent to mention here that the registration for CUET (PG) – 2023 was over on May 5, 2023. Similarly, correction facility was given to the candidates from May 6 to May 8, 2023.

However, numerous mails were received from the candidates and also forwarded by University Grants Commission (UGC) to open the registration window again for applying for CUET (PG) – 2023 as applicants could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons.

“To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2023,” said NTA in its notice.

Schedule