CUET PG 2023 exam: NTA reopens registration for receiving online application forms

Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration window for receiving online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG – 2023 examination.
It is pertinent to mention here that the registration for CUET (PG) – 2023 was over on May 5, 2023. Similarly, correction facility was given to the candidates from May 6 to May 8, 2023.
However, numerous mails were received from the candidates and also forwarded by University Grants Commission (UGC) to open the registration window again for applying for CUET (PG) – 2023 as applicants could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons.
“To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2023,” said NTA in its notice.
Schedule
- Date for receiving online application forms: May 9 to May 11, 2023
- Last Date for receiving online application forms: May 11, 2023 (Up to 09:00 P.M.)
- Last Date for receiving fee online: May 11, 2023 (Up to 11:59 P.M.)
- Correction in particulars of online application form: May 12 to May 13, 2023
- According to NTA, this opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the CUET (PG) – 2023.
Comments are closed.