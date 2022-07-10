CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Today, Check Details

New Delhi: The registration window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 will end today. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can go to cuet.nta.nic.in and fill the form.

As per the official notice by NTA, the fee payment window will remain open till 11:50 pm on July 11.

How to apply/register

Candidates must visit the official website of Common University Entrance Test – cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Registration for CUET PG – 2022.’

Enter your login credentials as asked and then fill the application form.

Upload the documents and pay the application fees

Your CUET PG application form will be submitted.

Download and print a copy of the form for future references.

CUET is a new entrance test announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and administered by NTA for admitting students to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at participating universities across the country.