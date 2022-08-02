CUET PG 2022 Exam To Begin From September 1; Check Details Here

New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) -2022 will commence from September 1st, announced the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday.

According to UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET (PG) – 2022 will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11.

“NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023,” Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.

He said the CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lakh candidates in approx.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in,” he said.

“Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the exam,” he added.