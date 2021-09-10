CUCET 2021: NTA Revises Entrance Test Schedule For UG, PG

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released a notification informing about the revised dates for the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021.

“It has been decided to interchange the schedule of Test Papers of Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) i.e. Day 1 (15.09.2021) with Day 3 (23.09.2021) of Post Graduate (PG) programmes,” NTA notification read.

The revised schedule of Test Papers for UI and PG is available on the official website The Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for Academic Session 2021-22 will be conducted throughout the country on September 15, September 16, September 23, and September 24, 2021.

The entrance examination will be held through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. CU-CET, 2021 will be conducted for admissions into the integrated /undergraduate (UG) and post-graduation (PG) programmes of 12 Central Universities.

The syllabus for the examination of Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) and Post Graduate (PG) programmes is available at cucet.nta.nic.in.