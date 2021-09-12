CUCET 2021: NTA Releases Hall Ticket For UI And PG Exams

New Delhi: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) Admit Card 2021 has been released on Sunday. The admit card which has been released is for Undergraduate/Integrated as well as Postgraduate, UI, PG exams.

National Testing Agency has informed the release of admit cards through an official notice.

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should download the hall tickets from the official website cucet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the CUCET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 16, 23, and 24, 2021.

In case of candidates face any issues in downloading the hall tickets, they can contact NTA. NTA can be contacted at 011 40759000 or at [email protected]

CUCET 2021 will be conducted in Computer Based Mode for four days. The exam duration will be of 120 minutes and only objective type questions will be asked.

Candidates who will manage to clear the UI, PG entrance exams, will be eligible to get admission in various courses offered by 12 Central Universities across India.