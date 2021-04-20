Cuba gets first non-Castro leader in six decades

Havana: Cuba got the first civilian leader, Miguel Diaz-Canel, that marks the end of Castro era in six decades in the country.

But, the transition is believed to be hugely symbolic and unlikely to result in dramatic policy shifts in the one-party system that Diaz-Canel, 60, has vowed to safeguard.

Diaz-Canel said the outgoing leader, 89-year-old Raul Castro, would still be consulted on “strategic decisions. Diaz-Canel has now also taken the most senior position of first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC). He is Cuba’s president since 2018.

Fidel Castro is still revered as the country’s father and savior, who led the country from 1959 to 2006. Diaz-Canel was born after the revolution led by the Castro siblings in the 1950s, leading in 1959 to the overthrow of dictator Fulgencio Batista.

Cuba, one of just five communist countries in the world, faces constant shortages and needs to import 80 percent of what it consumes. Young Cubans, many of whom go overseas each year for lack of opportunities at home, are increasingly venting their frustration on social media.