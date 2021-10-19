CTET 2021: CBSE Extends Registration Deadline Till October 25

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date to submit the online application for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 to October 25.

Candidates, who are interested and havenot yet applied, can do so by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the deadline to submit the fee is October 26. However, the exam date has not been revised by the board and it will be held from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022.

Candidates should note that the CBSE CTET 2021 will be held in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode only and the exam will be held in two shifts.

The first shift will commence from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and the second shift will begin from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

Steps to apply for CTET December 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the “Apply for CTET December 2021” link which is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab that appears on the screen

Step 4: Following that, candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Pay the examination fee, upload the required essential documents and click on submit

Step 6: Finally, keep a printout of the CBSE CTET form for future use or reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for CTET

Candidates who have already applied for the exam and wish to change their city or make any correction in the form can do so from 28th October to 3rd November.