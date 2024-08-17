CT-GST Enforcement Unit Assistant Commissioner Under Vigilance Net

Jajpur: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Saturday conducted raids at the properties linked to Binay Bhusan Tripathy, Assistant Commissioner CT & GST Enforcement Unit in Jajpur district on the allegation of siphoning off government money to the tune of Rs 5.85 lakh.

On the allegation of causing loss to the Government in the disposal of the vehicle bearing Regd. No.OD-04-L-2233 carrying MS Scrap goods illegally without collecting taxes and penalty to the tune of Rs 5,85,356 by the accused, a verification was conducted by Vigilance, Cuttack Division.

Verification revealed that, during the incumbency of Tripathy as Assistant Commissioner of CT & GST Enforcement Unit, Jajpur Road, Jajpur, on 07.05.2024 at 01 PM, he intercepted one goods conveyance Vehicle bearing Regd. No. OD-04-L-2233 carrying MS Scrap weighing about 22,240 kgs worth Rs 8,89,600 at Revena, Jajpur.

In this connection, Tripathy contacted the owner of the goods, and asked him to deposit Rs 3,20,000 in the Cash Ledger as Tax and further demanded Rs 2,50,000 towards illegal gratification to release his vehicle and material.

However, when the bribe demand was not met, in contravention of the Laws of GST, Tripathy, with an ulterior motive, illegally sold the entire Scrap to another Scrap dealer, realized the tax and misappropriated the balance amount of Rs 5,85,356.00 (approx).

This apart, Tripathy is alleged to have similarly collected huge bribe amounts from various transporters/suppliers on grounds of evasion of taxes.

In this connection, searches are being conducted today by Odisha Vigilance at the following 5 places linked to Shri Tripathy. 👇

1. His Government quarter no. IV-R-10/3, Unit-2, Bhubaneswar.

2. Paternal house located at village Padmapur, Nirakarpur, Dist. Khordha.

3. Farmhouse under construction at Padmapur, PS. Nirakarpur.

4. Flat no.201, Krushnapriya Apartment Uttara Munda Muhana, Barmunda Bhubaneswar of Sri Tripathi.

5. Vill. Jadupur, Patakura, Kendrapara.

7 Dy.SPs,14 Inspectors, and 25 more staff are engaged in the searches.

Searches continuing. Further reports are awaited.