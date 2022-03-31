CSK Will Come Back Stronger: Matthew Hayden

Chennai: Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batter Matthew Hayden was confident the Super Kings will bounce back following their loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 opening game.

“CSK will not be disheartened with the loss in their opening game against KKR. There were plenty of positives for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side. Their top-order saw a rare batting collapse in the first game but there’s a lot of experience in the side and I am sure they’ll come back stronger in the next game,” Hayden told Star Sports.

“They missed Moeen Ali in the tournament opener and he will be available for selection in the next match. CSK have it in them to it pull off and that makes them a dangerous side.”

Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giant in their second game on Thursday.