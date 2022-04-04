CSK vs PBKS | IPL 2022: Punjab Kings thrash Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs

Pune: Punjab Kings defeat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in a lop-sided encounter at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Seeking first win of the season, Chennai Super Kings got off to a disastrous start by losing four wickets within the powerplay against Punjab Kings. Rayudu also departed after scoring 13, leaving Chennai tottering at 38 for five after eight overs. Shivam Dube scored a fifty before the defending champions got bowled out for 126.

Earlier, Liam Livingstone smashed 60 off 32 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Jitesh Sharma (26) chipped in with useful contributions to help Punjab score 180 for 8 in 20 overs.

For CSK, Chris Jordon (2/23) Mukesh Choudhary (1/52), Dwayne Bravo (1/32), Ravindra Jadeja (1/34) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/30) were among the wickets.

CSK gave away only 71 runs in the back-10 with a lot of credit going to their troika of overseas pacers — Pretorius, Bravo and Jordan. All three players used variations to good effect, strangling the opposition batters in the final overs.