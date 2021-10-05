CSK Star Sam Curran Ruled Out IPL 2021 Due To Back Injury

Dubai: England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out from the remaining matches of IPL 2021 due to back injury.

The highly-rated all-rounder suffered back pain during CSK’s lost to Rajasthan Royals on Saturday and scans revealed the lower back injury.

He has also been ruled out of England’s T20 World Cup campaign. Curran will exit the IPL bio-bubble and head to England for further scans in a couple of days.

“Unfortunately, I have received gutting news that I will, unfortunately, be missing the remainder of the IPL season and the World Cup. Extremely gutted…absolutely loved my time with Chennai this season. The boys are doing extremely well. It hasn’t really sunk in yet but I’m leaving with the team in a fantastic space,” Curran told Chennai Super Kings.

“He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team,” the ECB said in a statement.