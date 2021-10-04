CSK Sets 136 Target For Delhi Capitals

Dubai: Again Chennai Super Kings (CSK) showed its incapability after losing the toss but Ambati Rayudu smashed a fighting half-century and helped the daddy’s army to reach 136/5.

Chasing the low score, Delhi Capitals scored 74/3 and they need 62 runs in 60 balls

Put in to bat first, CSK got off to a bad start as the side lost both opening batsmen Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the powerplay.

CSK were 88/4 after the 14 overs but Rayudu exploits with the bat in the death helped the MS Dhoni-led side post 136 in the allotted 20 overs. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel picked two while Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each.

However, CSK got the momentum in the 18th over as Rayudu smashed a six to bring up the 50-run partnership. In the last three overs, CSK scored 32 to reach 136 in the allotted 20 overs.