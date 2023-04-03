CSK Can Use Ben Stokes Anywhere In Their Line-Up: Virender Sehwag

Viewers and fans got an exciting opportunity to ask former Indian opener and Star Sports commentator Virender Sehwag questions about the TATA IPL 2023 by using the hashtag #AskStar.

Sehwag, who gave his opinions on some of the questions sent in by fans by using #AskStar, spoke on a range of topics, including some of the most unforgettable innings in TATA IPL history, the influence of the toss on match outcomes, the best position for Ben Stokes, his predictions for the Orange Cap winner this season, and the changes in the Punjab Kings squad.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, official television broadcasters of the TATA IPL 2023, Virender Sehwag was asked on which performances does he feel stand out above the rest since the inception of the TATA IPL, he said “Wow, there are so many innings. So many innings, like the first innings of Brendon McCullum, when he scored 150 odd runs, he set the tone for the IPL in the perfect way, that’s one innings. Another innings that come to mind is Chris Gayle’s innings, but you may be thinking why am I speaking about other innings and not my own, it’s because these were iconic innings, both Crhis Gayle’s and Brendon McCullum’s. These kind of innings don’t come by that often.”

On being asked which position would be best suited for Ben Stokes in the CSK line-up, Sehwag said “Number three or number four, I think this is the best position to play Ben Stokes. Because the team already has a great opening partnership and they should not change that. But Stokes is player who can be used anywhere in the batting order.”

Sehwag was also asked on who would be the three contenders for the Orange Cap this year, he said “Ruturaj Gaikwad number one, KL Rahul number two and the third can be between Kohli and Rohit Sharma.”

Sehwag was asked about what the biggest difference is in the Punjab Kings squad, he said “Shikhar Dhawan is captain, and that could be the difference. Otherwise the team is the same, whether it comes to the players or the management, only the captain is different.”