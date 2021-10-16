CSK Brings The Best Out Of Me: Du Plessis

Dubai: After playing key roles with the bat in Chennai Super Kings’ win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai, Faf du Plessis and Robin Uthappa spoke to coach Stephen Fleming about the special season. Excerpts from the interaction in iplt20.com:

On the season:

Faf du Plessis: It’s been a really important season for me. I wanted to take it further than the previous year. I had to set some good goals and challenges for myself. Really proud of that. It always goes better in a winning team. I’ve loved my time at CSK and feel it brings the best out of me. I suppose we’ll get to throw some of that love back at you.

Robin Uthappa: I got to be grateful to you guys. The amount of communication that was extended to me during the course of the tournament, especially when I wasn’t playing. The conversations you had with me, the conversations Hussey had with me have made a huge difference. Raju bhai and Eric were of massive help. The whole support staff were very supportive. I think that kept me going. I was waiting for an opportunity to contribute to the team. So grateful to god that I was able to do that.

On Ruturaj Gaikwad:

Faf du Plessis: Rutu is a champion. He’s going to be a bright talent. Just happy to play my role and giving a little bit of experience at the top. But he does’t need it, he’s a gun.

On his hairstyle:

Robin Uthappa: I got really bored during the lockdown at home, we were doing things to entertain us. My wife thought she’ll colour my hair. I said maybe I’ll give it a go as well and then coloured it red. It kinda stuck and I said keep it till the season gets over. This colour actually bleeds a lot. A friend of mine who colored it told me it’s gonna bleed a lot, so be careful.

Final thoughts:Faf du Plessis: Just on the age thing, I think a lot of people would’ve written off CSK. Right through this season, it’s remarkable how all of those players stood up and performed. That’s a good way to show that experience means something. Gotta give credit to you [Fleming] and MS Dhoni for setting up the squad. When everyone else was doubting you, you were backing it. And it paid off. Well done.

Robin Uthappa: I’m just extremely grateful that I was able to be a part of this franchise. I was in the outside for long and always hoped I would get to play here and contribute to the team in a way that’s meaningful. I really enjoyed sharing the dressing room with you guys. Thank you for the support love and this truly feels like a family.