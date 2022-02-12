CSK Break Bank For Deepak Chahar, Make Him Most Expensive Indian Bowler In IPL

Bengaluru: One of the most successful Indian Premier League franchises, Chennai Super Kings broke its bank to bring back one of its trusted stars in Deepak Chahar at the IPL 2022 mega auction on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings went into a bidding battle for their new-ball bowler Deepak Chahar. After being pushed to the limits by Rajasthan Royals, CSK eventually bought the pacer for a whopping Rs 14 crore.

Notably, CSK have paid Rs 2 crore more for Deepak Chahar than they paid for MS Dhoni to retain their 4-time title-winning captain.

Dhoni was retained for Rs 12 crore while CSK paid Ravindra Jadeja Rs 16 crore to pick him as their first retention choice.