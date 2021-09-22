CSIR-CMERI Solar DC Cooking System: A Step Towards A Green & Pollution Free India

New Delhi: Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, handed over the CSIR-CMERI developed Solar DC Cooking System to the Asansol Braille Academy, West Bengal today in the distinguished presence of Swami Somatmanandaji Maharaj, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Asansol and Shri Tapas Banerjee, Chairman, Asansol Durgapur Development Authority, Govt. of West Bengal.

The CSIR-CMERI developed Solar DC Cooking Technology was transferred to two business entities namely M/s Asansol Solar & LED House,WB and M/s Meeco Solar & Infrastructure Associates, Durgapur, WB.

The CSIR-CMERI developed Solar DC Cooking System is a Solar Energy based Cooking System which consists of solar PV panel, charge controller, battery bank and cooking oven. The technology provides a Clean Cooking Environment, Invertor-Less Direct Operation, Fast and Uniform Heating and a potential to save 1 ton Carbon Dioxide emissions year/household.

Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, while addressing the Press Conference shared his privilege at being able to hand over the indigenously developed Solar DC Cooking System to the Asansol Braille Academy, which has been doing a tremendous job in serving the Specially-Abled Children.

It was a Dream of a ‘Pollution-Free India’ and the CSIR-CMERI developed Solar DC Cooking System is a small step towards realization of that dream.

The CSIR-CMERI developed Solar DC Cooking System has 20-25% better efficiency and more Economical in comparison with Conventional Solar based Cooking Systems which loses efficiency owing to AC-DC conversion.

The simple Technology Design also ensures Ease-of-Manufacturing and thus provides a substantial Economic Opportunity for the Micro-Industries. Along with the widening of the popularity base of the Technology, there is a probability of improvement in Job Prospects.

This System will help in substantial curbing of Carbon Dioxide emissions; as even LPG usage emits Carbon Dioxide. The Technology once it reaches the market will cost in the range of Rs 65,000- Rs 70,000. Similar to other Solar Energy based products, if Government subsidies are provided there will be a significant reduction in the price of the product.

Widespread usage of the CSIR-CMERI developed Solar DC Cooking System can also play a critical role in achieving the target of 200 GW of Solar energy as envisioned by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and also to save almost 290 million tons of Carbon Dioxide emissions.