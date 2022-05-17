CS, 5T Secy Review Taratarini Temple Development Works; Odisha CM To Attend ‘Pratistha Mahotsav’ Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ganjam’s famous Shakti Peetha, the Taratarini Temple on Wednesday.

According to the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO), Odisha, Patnaik will attend the Pratistha Mahotsav at the famous hill-top shrine.

A day before the Odisha CM’s visit, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Secretary to CM (5T), VK Pandian reviewed the pre-preparations of the ceremony and also discussed with the district administration regarding the same.

The senior official-duo reviewed the temple premises, “Mundan” place, “Prasad Sevan” hall, administrative room, viewpoint, etc. The top officials also offered their prayers to Maa Taratarini and reviewed the ongoing development works at the hilltop shrine.

The celebrations will continue till May 20 at the Adi Shakti Peetha at Kumari hills on the bank of River Rushikulya near Purushottampur.

Special preparations have been made all across the district for the grand event. The administration expects a large gathering on the occasion. The Ganjam administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Mahotsav.