Crypto-Trading Fraud Gang Busted in Bolangir, Four Held

Bolangir: Police busted a inter-state crypto-trading fraud gang in Bolangir district on Sunday and arrested four cyber criminals.

The accused persons have been identified as Vikash Pareek (31), Pawan Singh(30), Vijay Rai Sharma (33), and Harshit Chauhan (21). All of them hail from Rajasthan.

Also, the police seized five mobile phones along with incriminating articles.

Above Mentioned case has been reported at Cyber Police Station Balangir regarding cheating of victim for 76 lakhs rupees by impersonating as GBE Crypto Trading Company through Telegram, Whatsapp and various social media platform.

During course of investigation it came to the light that accused persons had hatched criminal conspiracy and executed their plan to fraud the victims through mobile applications, Telegram and Whatsapp accounts.

Thus sent messages related to fake crypto trading applications to different person. They were using virtual mobile numbers and VPN services to conceal their identities on internet. Also some of them hacked the Whatsapp accounts of others and used by them to cheat.

They had created fake domains and applications of online crypto trading platforms and shared it through means of Telegram and Whatsapp to general public. Through collective conspiracy they were arranging corporate current accounts, saving accounts, debit cards, physical SIM cards, online banking credentials including documents of the account holders through their associates in return of financial gain.

During this fraud the accused persons were utilizing OTP sharing applications among the account holder to access their online banking facilities. They maintained many Telegram and Whatsapp groups for their discussion and coordination related to fraud.

On the tip of information we have apprehended following accused persons from Rajasthan and the mobile phones which were used for commission of crime have been seized. Last month accused Pawan and Vikash were arrested by Haryana police in the similar fraud case.

Police have also frozen more than 60 bank accounts belonging to accused persons and their associates in which suspected transactions were made and more than 85 lakhs of bank balance has frozen.