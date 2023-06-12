“Crypto Investment, Plots In Twin City, Jewellery And Many More”: Vigilance Unearths Huge Assets From Tainted Engineer

Cuttack: The vigilance department today unearthed huge unaccounted properties from the possession of assistant engineer of Cuttack Sadar block Bikash Chandra Bhuyan.

His wealth include investment in crypto currency, gold silver ornaments wroth lakhs, multiple plots in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and a building in the Capital city.

Vigilance officials informed, they have so far found one multi storeyed building, seven plots in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, gold and silver jewellery worth Rs.38 lakhs, investment in crypto currency, one four wheeler along with other assets. Besides, vigilance also found that Bhuyan had spent Rs 1 cr on the education of his children.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed —–

1) One double storyed well-furnished building over plot No.1116 of area 3200 sqft. at Soubhagya Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

2) Seven plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

A piece of land vide Plot No 1116/6209, Khatian No.813/2275 area Ac 0.04 decimal, mouza Bermunda (Soubhagya Nagar), Bhubaneswar.

A piece of land vide plot No.1126/6190, Khatian No.813/2252 area Ac 0.03 decimals, mouza unit-19, Bermunda, Bhubaneswar.

A piece of land vide Khatian No 230/852, Plot No.243/2520, area Ac 0.13 decimals, mouza Aiginia, Bhubaneswar.

A piece of land vide Plot No.1983/5767, Khatian No.985/899, Area Ac 0.02 decimals, mouza Pratapnagari, Cuttack.

A piece of land vide Plot No 1983/5767, Khatian No.985/899, area Ac 0.008 decimals, mouza Pratapnagari.

A piece of land vide Khata No 48, area Ac 1.020 decimals, mouza Cuttack Sadar.

A piece of land vide Khata No 653/46, area Ac 1.040 decimals, mouza Saindha, Balisahi, Cuttack.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

3) Approx Rs.1 Crore spent on Engineering & Medical education of his son and daughter.

4) Bank deposits Rs.12.62 Lakhs.

5) Gold & Silver jewellery worth Rs.38 Lakhs.

6) Investment in Crypto currency worth Rs.1.23 Lakh

7) 1 four wheeler (Duster) & 3 two wheelers worth Rs.13.40 Lakhs.

Searches are still underway, vigilance said.