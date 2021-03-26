CRUT gets SMART SPV Award

Bhubaneswar: Citizen friendly MoBus service of Capital Region has won yet another National Award. The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Govt of Odisha, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) which runs MoBus has been adjudged winner at 6th Smart Cities India Awards 2021 in the ‘Smart SPV/Municipal Corporation’ award category.

The event is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the nodal agency of the Government of India under aegis of Ministry of Commerce and Industry & Exhibitions India Group. On behalf of CRUT, Smt. DiptiMahapatro, General Manager, received the award at PragatiMaidan in Delhi on Friday.

This award recognizes projects from the designated special purpose vehicle (selected under Smart City Mission, Govt. of India) that are promoting sustainable development in urban areas in India. The organizers recognised CRUT’s vision to provide excellence in public transit service and strive for continuous improvement of the Capital Region’s public transport system. CRUT is committed to redefining ‘The Way We Move’ by minimising carbon footprint while providing mobility options to the citizens that will support a more sustainable future for all.

The jury recognised and appreciated the way CRUT has bounced back post COVID and reached daily average ridership of 1 lakh. From day one, CRUT took active steps to develop skills and motivation within its team. Employees at different levels are trained on various aspects of city bus operations at regular interval.

“We are honoured to receive one more national award. Within two years of its operation, MoBus has emerged as lifeline of citizens in the Capital Region of Odisha. I thank our commuters for their continuous trust in us. This will motivate us to provide better services to the citizens,” said Shri ArunBothra, Managing Director, CRUT.

It is pertinent mention to that CRUT won Urban Mobility India award organised by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Govt. of India twice in a row. In the year 2020 for covid management, the theme was ‘Innovations undertaken in Urban Transport during Covid-19’ and in 2019, CRUT was adjudged Best City Bus Service Project.

Shri Bothra appealed passengers to follow Covid guidelines while commuting in MoBus.

Smart Cities India Expo aims at bringing the smart cities across the country on the platform and recognising their effort. The expo is an excellent platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences for peer learning and mutual benefits.