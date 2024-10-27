Technology-driven, citizen-friendly Mo Bus and Mo-E Ride service of The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), an Odisha government initiative has been adjudged as the ‘City with the Best Public Transport system’ in the country at 17th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo. The conference is organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India every year.

Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Minister, Department of Housing & Urban Development received the award from Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister, Housing and Urban Affairs& Urban Affairs, Government of India at Gandhinagar, Gujarat on 27th October 2024.

Speaking at the conference, Dr Mahapatra said, “This accolade is not merely a trophy; it symbolizes our collective commitment to building a sustainable future under VIKSIT Odisha’s vision. Our commitment to enhancing public transport has transformed the way citizens of Odisha commute. We have implemented innovative technologies, expanded our network and prioritized safety and accessibility for passengers.”

Earlier during the day, CRUT signed an agreement with Open Network for Digital Network (ONDC) in the presence of the Hon’ble Minister, H&UD dept. and Dr. N. Thirumala Naik, IAS, Managing Director, CRUT.In a significant move to enhance sustainable and inclusive urban mobility, Govt. of Odisha has begun preparations for the launch of ‘Odisha Yatri’, a transformative mobility app. This initiative aligns with the state’s broader vision of ‘VIKSIT Odisha’, aimed at both empowering drivers and improving customer experiences across the state in association with ONDC.

Established six years ago, CRUT operates Mo Bus and Mo E-Ride promoting sustainable transport solutions. Due to its customer-centric approach, CRUT has become the lifeline for citizens in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Berhampur& Sambalpur.

The revamped Mo Bus App and the promotional offers have significantly enhanced digital ticketing. Currently, digital transactions account for over 25% of total ticketing, making it one of the highest in the country. The introduction of ATVM will enhance the users’ experience.

CRUT is the first transit agency in India to implement automatic scheduling. This innovative approach optimizes bus schedules, enhances operational efficiency, and reduces cost.

The newly constructed electric bus depot at Gadakana is designed according to green building norms. The team envision a future where CRUT is synonymous with sustainable, smart, convenient and reliable transportation for all. Green technologies shall be the priority for future fleet expansion.