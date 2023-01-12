CRUT Extends ‘Mo Bus’ Services To Three New Routes

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has introduced ‘Mo Bus’ services on three new ‘Mo Bus’ routes in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

According to the notification, Mo Bus services will be available on the new routes from today i.e (12th January 2023)

These are the three Mo Bus routes:

Bhubaneswar Railway Station-Hi-Tech Hospital via Laxmi Sagar (Route No. 31)

Bhubaneswar Railway Station-AIIMS via Bhimatangi (Route No. 39) and Baramunda ISBT-Sai Mandir

Kesora via Badagada Brit Colony (Route No. 40).

Take A Look The Announcement:

📢 Announcement The feedback of each & every commuter is of importance to us. To meet the increasing public demand, #CRUT is adding 3 new #MoBus routes (31, 39 & 40) to its fleet w.e.f. 12th January,2023. Please find the bus stops for each route attached.#MoBusForBetterYou pic.twitter.com/UViAIc7Hll — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) January 11, 2023

