CRUT Extends ‘Mo Bus’ Services To Three New Routes

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has introduced ‘Mo Bus’ services on three new ‘Mo Bus’ routes in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

According to the notification, Mo Bus services will be available on the new routes from today i.e (12th January 2023)

These are the three Mo Bus routes:

  • Bhubaneswar Railway Station-Hi-Tech Hospital via Laxmi Sagar (Route No. 31)
  • Bhubaneswar Railway Station-AIIMS via Bhimatangi (Route No. 39) and Baramunda ISBT-Sai Mandir
  • Kesora via Badagada Brit Colony (Route No. 40).

