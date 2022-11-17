CRUT awarded as “Most Innovative Bus Transit System in India”

Bhubaneswar: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) of Odisha has won yet another Award for being the ‘Most Innovative Bus Transit System in India’. CRUT which runs the Mo Bus and Mo E-Ride services has been honoured in the 2nd Urban Infra Business Summit & Awards 2022 in the category of ‘Transit & Mobility’.

The award recognises and honours corporates / individual industry leaders for their outstanding performance in bringing about positive change and development in the urban infrastructure projects / initiatives of the country.

CRUT is a Special Purpose Vehicle of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha. CRUT bagged this award for its outstanding contribution and commitment towards delivering public transit services of the highest calibre along with enhancing the urban mobility infrastructure in the Capital Region of Odisha.This award is the result of all the consistent efforts put by the team and the trust commuters have placed in the services of CRUT.

“It’s a matter of Pride to bring awards for the State. We would continue to keep up the good work and bring in new innovations in the public transport system in the State”, said Shri Vijay AmrutaKulange, Managing Director, CRUT.

“It definitely feels good when all the hardwork of the team gets acknowledged in the form of awards. This reinstates our vigour to contribute our best in our services to the public. Awards like this fills us with pride and makes us walk the extra mile every time to ensure providing best commuter experience”, said Ms Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager (Personnel& Administration), CRUT.