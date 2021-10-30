Cruise Ship Drugs Case: Nine More Granted Bail By NDPS Court

Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court granted bail to nine accused in the cruise ship drugs case.

The court also granted their request for temporary cash bail, so as to ensure their quick release from the jail instead of waiting till sureties are arranged.

As many as 14 out of the 20 people arrested in the case, have received bail, while six accused — Vikrant Chhokar, Mohak Jaswal, Abdul Kadir Sheikh, Shivraj Harijan and Nigerian nationals Chinedu Igwe and Okaro Ouzamo — have either not applied for bail or their bail pleas have yet not been heard.

The special NDPS court on October 26 granted bail to two Odisha residents – Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu, both of whom were arrested by NCB for alleged consumption after the holiday cruise returned from Goa on October 5. Besides, Bombay high court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz and model Munmun Dhamecha. Aryan came out of Arthur Road jail on Saturday morning.