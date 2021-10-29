Cruise Ship Drug Bust Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Aryan Khan At Rs 1L Bond

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha at a bond of Rs 1 lakh, as per the orders issued on Friday.

Reportedly, they have been asked to furnish one or more surety and not leave Mumbai or India without the permission of the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating officer.

Moreover, they have been asked not to give way to similar activities, not make any public statements about the case, attend the NCB office every Friday between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and also go there as and when called.

It is worth mentioning that Justice Sambre had on Thursday evening granted bail to the three youngsters nabbed in the NCB swoop on a cruise ship party on October 2, and the detailed orders were set for Friday.