Cruise Rave Party Case: SRK’s Son, 2 Others Sent To 1-Day NCB Custody

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been sent to NCB custody for a day in connection with the cruise rave party for which he was arrested earlier on the day.

Apart from Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been remanded to NCB custody till October 4 and the next hearing will be held on Monday afternoon.

Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said,”My client was not linked with the organisers of the event as he was just invited as a guest. No contraband was found on him. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was treated well by the NCB.”

SRK’s son Aryan was produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate RK Rajebhosale on Sunday evening and the counsel of the NCB told the court that primary investigation reveals a nexus with suppliers and peddlers on a regular basis through WhatsApp chats.