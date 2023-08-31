CRS Inspects Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd Line Work Between Haridaspur & Byree Railway Stations

Bhubaneswar: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, Kolkata inspected the 16.80-long rail line between Haridaspur and Byree Stations of the ongoing Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd Line project, today.

Construction of this Railway section of much awaited 3rd line project has been completed and will be commissioned after clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Movement of Train services will be allowed just after getting clearance from CRS for train traffic.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected all the safety-related works thoroughly between Haridaspur and Byree Stations. A light Engine was also run between the two Stations to measure the feasibility of a train line for train traffic.

The construction work for the Bhadrak-Nergundi third line project in the Howrah-Chennai Mainline between Bhadrak and Cuttack Railway Stations under the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway is going in full swing. More than 60% of the construction works of this project have been completed.

This has been possible due to a consistent review of project works by Hon’ble Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. General Manager Shri Manoj Sharma advised officials to focus on the speedy completion of various projects going on in the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway. Shri Sharma also advised officials to coordinate with stakeholders including State Government officials for early completion of the projects.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw is giving priority to the Development of Railway infrastructure of the region along with various project works going on in Odisha and also is monitoring the developmental works regularly. Bhadrak-Nergundi’s 3rd line work will boost the economy of the region and will provide hassle-free train operations in the Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

The Bhadrak–Nergundi 3rd Line (92.19 Km) project was included in 2012-13 and the final Sanction was given in Oct 2015. Works between Jakhapura & Haridaspur, a stretch of 23.53KMs was completed in April 2016, from Kapilas Road to Salegaon, a stretch of 4.30 KMs was commissioned in May 2019 and from Kapilas Road to Nergundi, a distance of 4.20 KMs was commissioned on October 2022 in a phased manner.

The target for completion of the Bhadrak–Nergundi 3rd Line work has been decided to be by 2023-24, for the rest of the 83.69 Km work. The latest anticipated Cost of the Project is 1284.39 Crore. The physical Progress for the construction of the full Project is about 60%.