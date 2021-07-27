CRPF Raising Day: PM Modi Extend Greetings To Soldiers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the soldiers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its 83rd Raising Day.

In a tweet, PM Modi lauded the CRPF personnel for their valour and professionalism and said that their contributions to further national unity are appreciable.

“Greetings to all courageous @crpfindia personnel and their families on the force’s Raising Day. The CRPF is known for its valour and professionalism. It has a key role in India’s security apparatus. Their contributions to further national unity are appreciable,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

<>

Greetings to all courageous @crpfindia personnel and their families on the force’s Raising Day. The CRPF is known for its valour and professionalism. It has a key role in India’s security apparatus. Their contributions to further national unity are appreciable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2021

</>

Home minister Amit Shah also greeted the soldiers of teh CRPF. He said CRPF plays a vital role in India’s growth by preserving internal security of the country.

“Raising Day greetings to our brave @crpfindia personnel. This valorous force plays a vital role in India’s growth by preserving the internal security and national integrity of the country. Nation salutes their dedication and commitment to safeguarding the motherland,” he tweeted.

<>

Raising Day greetings to our brave @crpfindia personnel. This valorous force plays a vital role in India’s growth by preserving the internal security and national integrity of the country. Nation salutes their dedication and commitment to safeguarding the motherland. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 27, 2021

</>

Meanwhile, the CRPF in a tweet also hailed its personnel and extended them best wishes on the occasion.

“Best wishes to all the CRPF Bravehearts and their families on the 83rd CRPF Raising Day. With its glorious history as a guiding light, the force is resolutely committed to serve the nation with all its might,” the CRPF said.

The CRPF came into existence as Crown Representative’s Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949.