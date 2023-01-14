CRPF Personnel Injured In Maoist Blast In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained grieveous injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Saturday.

The injured jawan has been identified as Muhd Aslam, an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 153 Battalion.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a road opening party of the CRPF’s 153rd battalion was out on patrol.

The injured ASI was immediately rushed for treatment at a field hospital in Basaguda where his condition is stable now.