CRPF Officer Killed In Terrorist Attack In J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed in attack by the terrorists in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

The officer has been identified as sub-inspector Vinod Kumar.

According to reports, terrorists opened firing upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchard. In the firing, CRPF’s assistant sub inspector Vinod Kumar sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon, the entire area was cordoned off and search operations are underway to trace the militants.