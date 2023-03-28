CRPF Jawan Kills Self With Service Gun In Bargarh

Bargarh: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead while on duty with his service gun at the Jagdalpur CRPF camp on Tuesday. The gruesome incident took place in the Jagdalpur police station area of ​​the Padmapur sub-district of Odisha’s Bargarh district.

The deceased jawan, who was in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) has been identified as Prasenjit Pal, who hails from West Bengal.

On Monday, Pal was on duty at the security tower from 10 pm. Pal’s colleagues rushed him to Padmapur Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The reason why he took such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

It is worth mentioning here that another CRPF jawan was found hanging at his official quarters in camp here on May 1 last year.