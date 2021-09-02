CRPF Jawan Injured In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured after an IED, planted by Naxals, exploded at Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday.

According to reports, a team from the CRPF’s 168th battalion was out on a road security and area domination operation.

The patrolling team was cordoning off the route near Timmapur village when the head constable Shilachand Minj inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, said reports.

The jawan, who sustained injuries on his legs, is reportedly undergoing treatment at CRPF’s local field hospital.