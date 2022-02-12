CRPF Jawan Held For Cheating Girl On Pretext Of Marriage In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police have apprehended a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for allegedly cheating a girl on the pretext of marriage.

The arrestee has been identified as Naresh Pradhan of Jaibudia village.

Reportedly, Naresh befriended the victim in 2010 when she was staying in a school hostel.

Thereafter, a love affair developed between the two and Naresh established a physical relationship with the girl after promising to marry her. He also married her secretly in a temple and promised a wedding as per Vedic rituals.

Later, Naresh had been avoiding her for a long time and also planned to marry another girl. On learning about it, the girl lodged a complaint against him at Lakhanpur Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Naresh and conducted medical examinations of both him and the girl. Further action will be taken after a court trial.