CRPF DSP Injured In Gun Battle With Naxals Admitted To AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CRPF DSP Atulkrishna Das, who sustained critical injuries in an exchange of gunfire between police and Naxals, has been admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for better treatment. Das was shot in the leg by 2 bullets.

DGP Sunil Bansal met him at AIIMS and enquired about his health condition.

Das, who was involved in the search operation, was hit by two bullets in the leg during the gunbattle. He was first admitted to Bhims Bhoi Medical College in Balangir in critical condition. After primary treatment, he was shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for further treatment. He underwent a leg surgery at AIIMS today for removing two bullets.

The police were tipped off from reliable sources regarding naxal camp in Taiyang-Ludengarh forest in Kalahandi.

Police and CRPF jawans jointly started a combing operation in the area. After a long search operation, they started firing at rebels.

Three Naxals were killed in the exchange of fire while some others managed to escape.