Bhubaneswar: A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been arrested by Nayapalli Police on charges of swindling more than Rs 8 lakh from the bank account of a senior officer.

The accused has been identified as Priyabrata Priyadarsan Pati, a constable posted at the CRPF group centre in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the senior officer has lodged a written complaint with Nayapalli police station alleging that a cash amount of Rs 8,39,000 has been withdrawn from his bank account on June 15 without his knowledge.

On the basis of the complaint, Nayapalli police registered a case (295/2021) and initiated a probe into the matter.

During the investigation, cops nabbed Pati from CRPF Campus in Bhubaneswar and recovered the cash from his possession. A scooter and an ATM card have been also seized from his possession.

Reportedly, the accused has been forwarded to court.