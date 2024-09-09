New Delhi: The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (September 9, 2024).

The President said that she was pleased to be welcoming the third generation of UAE leadership to Rashtrapati Bhavan, continuing a long tradition of high-level engagement that is in tune with India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with UAE.

The President added that our historic yet forward-looking bilateral relationship has been transformed over the past decade, steered by the visionary leadership of both countries. She expressed satisfaction that during the Crown Prince’s visit, we have further expanded this partnership through several agreements in new areas of cooperation.

The President said that people-to-people ties form the bedrock of this relationship, with more than 35 lakh Indian citizens residing in the UAE. She appreciated the UAE leadership for ensuring their welfare, particularly the special care taken during the difficult times of the COVID pandemic.

Both leaders agreed that India and UAE have societies with a syncretic and multicultural heritage and that the path of peace, tolerance, and harmony shown by Mahatma Gandhi and H. H. Sheikh Zayed, are deeply imbibed in our national character.

The President was also happy to note the high rate of participation and contribution of women in all aspects of Emirati society. She said that both our countries have demonstrated that “women-led development” can deliver more effective results for overall socio-economic development.