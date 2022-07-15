Crossbeats Slide TWS Earphones With Up To 30 Hours Battery Life Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Crossbeats Slide true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India. The TWS earphones from Crossbeats feature 10mm Neodymium drivers that are claimed to deliver thumping bass. They also come with a charging case that features a slide-to-open design. The Crossbeats Slide offer AI voice assistant support and features four microphones. The earphones have a claimed total playback time of up to 30 hours. They have IPX4 certification for dust or water resistance. Moreover, it is also equipped with ENC and low latency Bluetooth v5.1.

Crossbeats Slide price in India

The newly launched Slide TWS earphones from Crossbeats have been priced at Rs. 1,999. It is available to purchase from an e-commerce website Amazon at Rs. 1,799.

The Slide TWS earphones are being offered in Charcoal Black, Olive Green, and Midnight Blue colour variants.

Specifications For Crossbeats Slide

The Crossbeats Slide TWS earphones have 10mm Neodymium drivers that are claimed to deliver thumping bass with a slide-to-open design, as mentioned above. The earphones include a premium quality leather tag that is claimed to protect the buds from falls and damage, as well as an AI voice assistant with quad microphones.

The Crossbeats Slide TWS earphones have low latency Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, environmental noise cancellation (ENC), multi-function touch control, and calling support.

The Crossbeats Slide TWS earphones measure 120x94x34mm and weigh 110 grams.

