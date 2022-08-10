Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max Smartwatch Launched In India: More Details Here

New Delhi: Crossbeats has launched a new smartwatch in India called Ignite S4 Max. The new watch comes with features such as Bluetooth calling, a SpO2 tracker, and a 1.9-inch display with always-on display support. Read on to know more about the latest launched wearable.

Price

This smartwatch is currently priced at Rs 3999. It will be available exclusively on Amazon during the Freedom Sale, and later at Crossbeats.com. It will go on sale through the company website soon. The watch comes in Kohl black and Mystic Blue colours.

Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max specifications

The new Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max features a 1.99-inch screen with Ultra High-Definition Display allowing the user to access 99% screen space. It comes without bezels and has always-on support. Its trademarked TrueHue TM Display technology results in 99.5% true and accurate colours. It ensures better visibility while the Always On display enables you to enjoy the inbuilt 500 plus watch faces along with 11 Menu User Interface themes.

The rotating crown control enables you to surf through different features and applications in the smartwatch smoothly, supported by the trademarked HyperSense technology.

Ignite S4 Max Smartwatch uses wireless technology for rapid charging – SnapCharge, their trademarked feature that can power your smartwatch for an extended period. For the privacy features, the smartwatch has a password lock. The wearable has a microphone, 2W speakers, and ENC compatibility.

The smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling that allows users to make and receive voice calls through the network available on their phone, but without using the phone. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 15 days of usage on a single charge. Lastly, it also comes with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.