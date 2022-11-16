Crorepati RWS&S Engineer Arrested By Odisha Vigilance In DA Case

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested Rabinarayan Panda, assistant executive engineer of RWS&S Udala Sub-Division in Mayurbhanj district after unearthing disproportionate assets to the tune of more than 6 crores during three days of searches.

According to the Vigilance, assets to the tune of Rs 6 crore including 1 triple-storeyed building, 1 flat & 2 shops in Bhubaneswar, 12 plots in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Kendrapara, bank & insurance deposits worth over Rs.1.2 crore, cash over Rs.28.09 lakhs, transaction of approx Rs.1 crore through credit cards, gold approx 2.3 kg, etc were unearthed during house searches.

“Today i.e. on 16.11.2022, Rabinarayan Panda, Assistant Executive Engineer, RWS&S Udala Sub-Division, Dist-Mayurbhanj was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, Vigilance Cell P.S. Case No.8 dated 16.11.2022 has been registered against Sri Rabinarayan Panda, Assistant Executive Engineer, his spouse and son U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018,” read a Vigilance press note.

During house searches conducted on 14-15.11.2022, the following movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs.6 Crore were unearthed in the name of Rabinarayan Panda, Assistant Executive Engineer and his family members;

One triple-storeyed building having a plinth area of 4865 Sqft. over plot No.992 KC-01, Kharvel Complex, Aigina, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar. One 2 BHK Flat No.401 in 4th floor D-Block, “Tower Blue Hill” Apartment at Patrapara, Bhubaneswar. 12 plots including 5 plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar, 2 plots in Cuttack and 5 plots in Kendrapara. Bank & Insurance deposits worth over Rs.1.20 Crore. Gold approx 2.3 Kg. Cash Rs.28.09 Lakhs (Rs. 25 Lakhs recovered from living room of Sri Soumit Panda (son of Sri Rabi Narayan Panda) and his wife Smt. Sagarika Swain (in their presence) in the house of her father located at Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar where they were frequently residing. Transaction of approx Rs.1 Crore by Sri Soumit Panda son of Sri Rabinarayan Panda through credit cards issued by different banks such as HDFC, ICICI, Axis and Indusind Bank. 4 four-wheelers (TATA Hexa, TATA Yodha, Mahindra Thar & Maruti Suzuki Ritz) worth over Rs.45 Lakhs. 3 two-wheelers worth Rs.2.67 Lakhs. Household articles worth Rs.24 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of accused Assistant Executive Engineer Rabinarayan Panda were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily. Investigation of the case is in progress, the Vigilance further added.