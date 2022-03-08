Crorepati Ex-College Principal In Kalahandi Arrested By Vigilance

Kalahandi: Former principal of Hira Nila College at Biswanathpur in Kalahandi district has been arrested on charges of possession of disproportionate assets on Tuesday.

According to Vigilance officials, the accused, identified as Ramesh Chandra Sahoo was found in possession of assets worth over Rs 5 crore.

Sahoo and his wife were booked under Sections 13(2), 13 (1)(b) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 as amended by Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018. Koraput Vigilance has registered a case in this matter.

In course of the investigation, Sahoo was arrested and being forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna, the officials added.