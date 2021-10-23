Crorepati Drug Mafia Taken On 2-Day Remand By Ganjam Police

Berhampur/Chhatrapur: Ganjam police has brought the crorepati drug mafia Rajanikanta Patnaik, who was arrested yesterday in Khojapalli under Khallikote police limits, on a two-day remand to unearth the vast network of contraband smuggling in the state.

Addressing a press meet here today, Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai said that the police had urged the court for four-day remand period of the accused. However, the court allowed a two-day remand.

Three police teams have intensified investigation into the seizure of a huge cache of drugs and the properties worth crores accumulated by the accused.

“Accused Rajanikanta’s son is being interrogated and his eight bank accounts have been traced. Khallikote tehsildar has been directed to assess Rajanikanta’s entire assets. The accounts will be frozen after verification,” the SP said.

While one team is investigating in Bhubaneswar, Kandhamal SP has been asked to further probe as the accused used to smuggle cannabis from the district, the SP said adding that assistance would be sought from the STF for further investigation.

Police on Friday arrested Rajanikanta Patnaik, a drug mafia, and seized Rs 75 lakh, 8.5 kg of gold ornaments, 34 kg of cannabis, and 10 kg of opium from his house at Khojapalli Badadanda Sahi under Khallikote police station limits in the district. Rajanikanta had been smuggling cannabis from Kandhamal to various places for the last 40 years. He has also amassed property worth crores from this illegal business.