Crorepati Asst Engineer Of MI Division Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The anti-corruption wing has arrested Kartikeswar Roul, Assistant Engineer of MI Division in Bhanjanagar, Ganjam, for having assets worth crores.

The vigilance sleuths had conducted simultaneous raids on different properties of the officials.

Following a search at the flat of Assistant Engineer Kartikeswar Roul and his second wife Kalpana Pradhan at Tata Ariana in Bhubaneswar, the sleuths recovered Rs 2 crore from his possession.

Besides, 20 gold biscuits weighing approximately 580gm also recovered during searches.

The raid was conducted on charges of amassing disproportionate assets by Rout.

The searches were conducted by six teams of Vigilance at double storeyed building over plot No.1045/2978 at Jagamara, Khandagiri; 3BHK Flat No.B-1, Tusti Residency, Dumduma, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar; 2BHK Flat No.A-073, Cosmopolis Residency, Dumduma; Residential quarter at Minor Irrigation colony, Bhanjanagar in Ganjam; house at native village Langaleswar, PS-Khalikote; Office room at Bhanjanagar.

The details of the plots of Rout are as follows: i) Plot No.1045/2978 having an area of Ac.0.3014 dec. at Jagamara-38, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar. ii) Plot No.438 having an area of Ac.0.046 dec. at Koradakanta, Bhubaneswar, Dist-Khordha. iii) Plot No.1115/1116 having an area of Ac.0.390 dec. at Nagardihapatna, Khalikote, Dist-Ganjam. iv) Plot No.21 having an area of Ac.0.165 dec at Nagardihapatna, Khalikote. v) Plot No.1131/1133 having an area of Ac.0.155 dec at Nagardihapatna, Khalikote, Dist-Ganjam. vi) Plot No.1582 having an area of Ac.0.15 dec at Nagardihapatna, Khalikote, Dist-Ganjam. vii) Plot No.119/120 having an area of Ac.0.142 dec at Teldihi, Khalikote, Dist-Ganjam.