Bhubaneswar: The Cyber fraudsters are leaving no stone unturned to make an easy buck. In such a development, the fraudsters dared to create a fake Whatsapp account in the name of Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra along with his profile picture.

The matter was shared by the Chief Secretary’s office on Tuesday.

“It has come to notice of the office of Chief Secretary that a cell number (9315641784) is using the photo of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, and asking people to pay some bills or remit some money,” Chief Secretary’s office stated.

“We want to inform people that the Chief Secretary does not use any such number and he never asks anyone to pay any bill on his behalf or remit money to any account.”

“Further, we request citizens to remain vigilant about such social media messages coming from accounts bearing photos of administrators, Ministers or renowned persons.”

The CS’s office requested people to remain alert and inform police in case he or she gets any such message. The Chief Secretary will not remain accountable for any transaction done on the basis of these fake messages, it stated.