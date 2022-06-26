Cuttack: The Cyber fraudsters are leaving no stone unturned to make an easy buck. In such a development, the fraudsters dared to create a fake Whatsapp account in the name of Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani along with his profile picture.

The cybercriminals have opened a fake WhatsApp account in the name of the senior IAS officer and demanded money from his friends, relatives and several people.

Authorities found out about the incident and immediately lodged a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said the city police has started an investigation into the matter.