Crocodile Drags Man Into Brahmani River In Odisha’s Kendrapara

Pattamundai: A 55-year-old man was reportedly dragged by a Crocodile into the Brahmani River near Kulasahi under Penthapala Panchayat within Pattamundai Block in Kendrapara district on Thursday.

Today at 8.30 pm, Amulya Das (55) of Kulashi village had gone to attend nature’s call when a crocodile dragged him into the river.

On hearing his screams, the local people and family members went to the river bank and searched for him but in vain. After that, the locals informed the Fire Service and Rescue personnel.

Soon, the Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and launched a search. But, due to darkness, the fire personnel were yet to trace the missing man till the last report came in.

In the meantime, scores of locals have gathered at the riverbank near Kulashi village after the crocodile attack news came to the fore.

On 29th June, an elderly man was dragged into the river near Taradipal Ghagaradia village in Pattamundai.

Similarly, on June 22, a woman was dragged by a crocodile while she was cleaning utensils at a canal at Hatiagadi village in Rajnagar of Kendrapara.

On the first day of the Raja festival on 14th June, a crocodile dragged a boy into the river in front of his mother.

Resentment is brewing among the people in the region as there have been frequent incidents of crocodile attacks, but no remedial action has been taken by the district administration.